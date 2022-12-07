IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan, Mahumudullah Break 17-year-old Record with Giant 7th Wicket Stand vs India

The Indian bowling attack once again found itself at the receiving end when Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraj went all guns blazing in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Wednesday. By the end of the 19th over, the Men in Blue were in total control after reducing the hosts to 69 for 6. But that was just the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the game, featuring Mehidy and Mahmudullah.

The duo stitched a mammoth 148-run stand, rescuing the team from a grave situation and taking them to a challenging score of 271 in fifty overs. Patience was the only weapon that helped Mehidy and Mahmudullah calm down the fire in India’s bowling. While the latter fell prey to Umran Malik after scoring a gritty 96-ball 77, Mehidy brought his maiden ODI century on the final delivery of the Bangladesh innings. He returned unbeaten on 100 off 83 balls and his magnificent innings included 4 sixes and boundaries.

The 148-run stand between Mehidy and Mahmudullah is now the highest 7th-wicket partnership in ODIs against India. They surpassed the previous record of 126 runs (unbeaten) between Mahela Jayawardene and Upul Chandana of Sri Lanka, stitched in Dambulla in 2005. A 114-run stand between South Africa’s Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener in Nagpur in 2000 stands third on the list.

Highest 7th-wicket partnership against India in ODIs

Runs Players Venue Year 148 Mehidy Hasan Miraj-Mahumudullah Dhaka 2022 126* Mahela Jayawardene-Upul Chandana Dambulla 2005 114 Mark Boucher-Lance Klusner Nagpur 2000 105 Paul Collingwood-Geraint Jones Margao 2006 102* Steve Waugh-Greg Dyer Delhi 1986

This partnership is also the second-highest in Asia for the 7th wicket in an ODI game. Interestingly, Mehidy also featured in the one that tops the chart – an unbeaten 174-run stand between him and Afif Hossain against Afghanistan in Chattogram earlier this year in February.

Coupled with Nasum Ahmed’s 18 not out, Bangladesh made 68 runs in the last five overs as India’s bowling lost the plot for the second time in the series. He maintained the attacking tempo by carting Malik over mid-off for successive boundaries while Mehidy got a top-edge over the keeper’s head to make it three boundaries off the 47th over.

Nasum continued his onslaught when he cleanly lofted Siraj over his head for six, while Mehidy punched in the gap between mid-off and extra cover, drove off the front foot, and scooped Malik for three boundaries in the 49th over.

In the final over, Mehidy shuffled across to beautifully slog Thakur over backward square leg fence for six, followed by heaving him high over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. He reached his maiden ODI century in 83 balls with a single to long-on on the last ball of the innings, with the crowd giving him a rousing standing ovation.

