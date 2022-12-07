IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Team India in Massive Trouble After Mutliple Injury Scares

Team India suffered multiple injury blows on Wednesday after taking the field against Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Young fast bowler Kuldeep Sen was already unavailable for the selection after complaining of a stiff back after his debut on Sunday and was replaced by Umran Malik in the playing XI. But the injuries of skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Deepak Chahar have added to India’s woes.

A look at our Playing XI for the 2nd ODI.Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI on Sunday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/XhQxlQ6aMZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

The Indian captain suffered the injury in the second over while taking a catch of Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj at the second slip. Rohit could not hold on to it as the ball dipped on him, despite trying to get both hands to it. But it hit his left thumb, leaving it to bleed and forcing Rohit to leave the field immediately for treatment.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” said the BCCI in a tweet. Any further update on the Indian skipper’s condition and his availability for the upcoming games is yet to be known.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw— BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar sustained a problem with his hamstring and had to leave the field. He could bowl only 3 overs before walking out and missing out on a significant part of the first innings. He was replaced by Rahul Tripathi.

The speedster from Agra hasn’t been a regular figure on the field this year as multiple injuries restricted kept him out of action. He couldn’t feature in the entire IPL 2022 but returned for the West Indies tour. Unfortunately, he tore a quadricep muscle and headed back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

Following recovery, he was back in Zimbabwe but was again ruled out of the final 2 ODIs against South Africa at home in October. On Wednesday, he suffered a stiff hamstring and walked off. The BCCI is yet to say anything about the nature of his injury.

