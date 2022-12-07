IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Ton-up Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah Guide Bangladesh to Challenging 271/7

Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again held his ground strong against India as this time he scored his maiden ODI century to help revive Bangladesh’s innings after an early collapse. Mehidy (100*) and Mahmudullah (77) helped Bangladesh post a challenging 271/7 in 50 overs.

Mehidy, who played a match-winning knock in the series opener, shared a 148-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mahmudullah to shift the match in Bangladesh’s favour. At one stage they were six down for 69 and nothing was going their way, with Indian bowlers holding the advantage.

Meanwhile, India suffered a couple of injury concerns with Deepak Chahar leaving the field early with hamstring issues as he bowled just three overs. While skipper Rohit Sharma was left with a bloodied finger while fielding in the slip cordon. The 35-year-old has been sent to a local hospital for an X-ray to check for a possible fracture. In his absence, KL Rahul, the vice-captain, is leading the team.

The hosts’ captain won the toss and elected to bat first but Mohammed Siraj ran riot with the new ball to send both openers back in the pavilion early. Anamul Haque (11) and Litton Das (7) had no answer for Siraj’s early onslaught with the ball. Najmul Hossain Shanto displayed some grit and resilience during his 21-run knock but Umran Malik’s 151 kmph Thunderbolt was too much for him to handle. Umran hit the timber in a flash of second with a fierce delivery.

Experienced duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim became the victim of Washington Sundar who was once again disciplined with his line and length. Sundar, who is not a very big turner of the ball, stuck to his basics and forced both Shakib (8) and Rahim (12) to commit almost the same mistakes as the duo were caught by veteran Shikhar Dhawan.

Sundar also got the better of Afif Hossain on a golden duck to pin Bangladesh down early as they were six down for 69 but the hosts displayed a spirited fightback from thereon with Mehidy and Mahmudullah taking the charge in the middle.

The duo took their time to get settled and as they started slow but were steady to revive the Bangladesh innings. They counter-attacked the Indian bowlers after scoring their half-centuries. Mahmudullah was dismissed on 77 by fiery Umran but only helped Mehidy to channelise his best version under pressure.

Mehidy didn’t take a backseat against the trio of Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur as he smashed them all around the ground to score his maiden ODI ton on the final ball of the innings.

He smashed 8 fours and four sixes during his 83-ball stay in the middle as Bangladesh crossed the 270-run mark in the end. Nasum Ahmed also played a valuable cameo of 18* runs to give able support to Mehidy. Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel remained wicketless for India, while Sundar was the pick of the bowler with three scalps. Pace duo Siraj and Umran shared two-wicket each.

