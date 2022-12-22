IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: India To Face Bangladesh In 2nd Test at Sher-e-Bangla

Read more

giving the Bangladesh side a target of 513 runs for victory.

Cheteshwar Pujara was impressive with the bat scoring 90 runs in the first innings and recording an impressive century in the second to give the Indians a great platform. Kuldeep Yadav stole the show with his impressive bowling performance of 5-40 in the first innings and 3-73 in the second. He also managed to contribute with the bat in the first innings scoring 40 runs. His exploits landed him the Player of the Match award.

India would be brimming with confidence ahead of the next encounter.

Ahead of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know.

What date will the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 2nd Test match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 22, Thursday.

Where will India vs Bangladesh match be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Possible XIs

Indian Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here