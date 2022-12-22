IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat's Second Coming- Internet Reacts as Pacer Makes Test Return

Jaydev Undakat made the starting eleven of the Indian team facing Bangladesh in the second test of India’s tour of the neighbours after his prolonged 12-year wait.

The Saurashtra player who made his test debut in the year 2010, played his second test today, after having to wait for 118 red-ball matches and 4,389 days, against the Bangla Lions.

The pacer from Porbandhar scalped the wicket of Zakir Hussain on his return to the fold as the internet showed their support for his perseverance.

Earlier in the year, Unadkat had posted an emotional tweet with a plea to the ball that read “Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise!"

Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022

One user tweeted “Jaydev Unadkat is an unreal story People use never giving up often but rarely understand its true meaning Jaydev Unadkat is the epitome of it"

#INDvBANJaydev Unadkat is an unreal story People use never giving up often but rarely understand its true meaning Jaydev Unadkat is the epitome of it So happy rn for @JUnadkat 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/oWyg1YLOtS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) December 22, 2022

A post capturing the seamer’s reaction to being named in the matchday eleven was tweeted with the caption “Jaydev Unadkat is back into the test team after 12 years. Yes, life always gives you a second shot at redemption. Go well"

Jaydev Unadkat is back into the test team after 12 years.Yes life always give you second shot at redemption. Go well 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/pJZQGsZITT — Yashraj (@Yashrbh) December 22, 2022

The pacer made good on his opportunity as he got the team’s first break as he got rid of Hussain and the wishes poured in as he picked up his maiden test wicket.

Maiden test wicket for Unadkat 👏 pic.twitter.com/PCONsbeXEW— feryy (@ffspari) December 22, 2022

A user articulated the beauty of the sport and the charm that lay in such inspiring narratives stating, “We love cricket because of stories, stories of comebacks. Jaydev Unadkat is back in test jersey after 12 years."

We love cricket because of stories, stories of comebacks. Jaydev Unadkat is back in test jersey after 12 years.#CricketTwitter #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/StoUKNFoUz— Abhishek Singh (@abhishe02328808) December 22, 2022

Unadkat came into the team to replace the best performer of the previous game Kuldeep Yadav.

Another user enumerated the same in his post saying, “@JUnadkat make it count now !. You literally got a chance ahead of the previous match’s best player"

One Twitter user, who was able to see this funny side of dropping Kuldeep in favour of Unadkat shared a picture featuring football star Kylian Mbappe and compared his contrasting moods to that of the Indian players.

Jaydev Unadkat Kuldeep Yadavplaying test match being droppedfor India after even after he was12 years. Man of the matchin 1st test.#INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/siMjE9DpX3— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 22, 2022

Bangladesh won the toss in the scond test and opted to bat. India lead the two-match series 1-0 after having registered a resounding victory in the previous test.

