IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Iyer Fancies Array of Shots as he Trains Under Watchful Eyes of Vikram Rathour - WATCH

Team India have registered an impressive win in the first Test against Bangladesh last week at Chattogram. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had played a key role in India’s triumph in the first Test. Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant knock of 86 runs in India’s first innings took the team’s total to 404.

Ahead of the crucial second Test at Dhaka, Shreyas was spotted training in the nets. A video of Shreyas’ exhaustive net session is going viral on YouTube. In the video, the Mumbai batter seems to be completely engrossed in honing his batting skills during team India’s practice session.

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour monitored Shreyas closely and even gave the middle-order batter a few throwdowns.

Shreyas will be an important player for India in the series decider and netizens are praising the young batter for putting in the hard yards ahead of the high-stakes second Test.

Shreyas missed a well-deserved century in the first Test and will be aiming to make amends in the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Although Shreyas has not cemented his place in the Indian squad in white-ball cricket, he has emerged as a mainstay in Tests. Shreyas has shown great temperament in the longest format of the game since making his debut in 2021.

Team India were held to a draw at Fatullah during India’s last tour of Bangladesh in 2015. So India would be aiming to register a 2-0 series sweep this time around. Moreover, Bangladesh had stunned India in the recently concluded three-match ODI series and a Test series sweep would be perfect revenge. Rohit Sharma will miss the second Test as well due to an injury.

NEWS - Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh.

However, Rohit’s injury has proved to be a blessing in disguise as the opening duo of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have looked very settled. Gill even smashed a scintillating hundred in India’s second innings. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has done well as a stand-in skipper. KL Rahul’s field placements and bowling changes were spot-on in the first Test. A historic Test series sweep would further burnish KL Rahul’s leadership credentials.

