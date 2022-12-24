IND vs BAN: '37th Over And Out of DRS'-Fans Lambast KL Rahul's 'Horrible' DRS Calls

KL Rahul, who was already under fire for his poor batting, was again under the barrage from fans who now slammed him for wasting India’s DRS reviews on day 3 of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh. By this time, India had exhausted the two reviews that have been allotted to every team per innings by ICC. It all happened in the 36th over of Bangladesh’s second innings at Dhaka when Jaydev Unadkat beat opener Zakir Hasan and made a huge appeal.

Although the umpire didn’t agree, KL Rahul, inspired by his bowler, went for the review where his worst fears were proved true.

The ball had kissed Zakir’s bat and there was a clear inside edge which meant the umpire was right and the DRS call was exhausted. This also meant that India ran out of the DRS calls and will now have to abide by the umpire in the entire span of Bangladesh innings. This led to furious reactions from all sections of Indian fans on Twitter who wasted no time in slamming KL Rahul. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions.

KL Rahul’s DRS calls are horrible. One review was taken when the ball clearly pitched outside leg and another, when he himself was having doubt of an inside edge. All three of those unsuccessful reviews were taken more out of hope than conviction.#INDvBAN— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) December 24, 2022

KL knew there was bat involved. Still he went for the DRS just because Unadkat was convinced. Idk what to make of this .. I feel for this guy. He’s seriously low on confidence atm. #BANvsIND— Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) December 24, 2022

He’ll ask for DRS before tying the mangalsutra around his wife’s neck— Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) December 24, 2022

Trust me this guy @klrahul is just a disaster for #TeamIndiaNo Good With BatNo Good With GlovesNo Good With Captaincy ‍♂️No Good With DRSOnly spoiling carries of deserving players by blocking there entry in team #KLRahul #BCCISelectionCommittee — Mayur joshi (@msjoshi27) December 24, 2022

#KLRahul #ViratKohliRishab pant does not even know that there is in inside edge and waste another drs and people want pant as test captain ,Kl >pant as captain— Hari Mohan (@HariMohan3042) December 24, 2022

37th over and out of DRS…KL Rahul the captain when Rishabh Pant says not to take the review#INDvBAN #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/n94MjpDA5h — Adi (suspended soul) (@aaditea_) December 24, 2022

KL Rahul kept saying he thought there’s bat on that Zakir Hasan review.He still went on to take the DRS review. And, after the burn - he says this to himself ‍♂️#BANvIND | #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/WCv9VhGe86 — Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 24, 2022

Earlier also India had wasted a DRS review which happened in the 8th over of the Bangladesh innings. Back then, Virat Kohli played a huge role in stopping the faulty review but Rahul went for it relying on Rishabh Pant’s advise. Earlier on day 3, Indian bowlers made a confident start on the third morning, getting four wickets as Bangladesh huffed and puffed their way to 71 for 4 at lunch.

The impressive Zakir Hasan (37 batting) fought well but Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26), Mohammed Siraj (1/21) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/11) were all in business while Axar Patel (1/2) was as dangerous as ever during the morning session.

First, Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) was trapped plumb in front by Ashwin to a ball that skidded and beat his defence. It was the dangerous Mominul Haque (5) who then misjudged the length of a Siraj delivery, which was pitched on back of length and climbed up to take a faint nick into Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

Shakib Al Hasan (13) tried to drive a Jaydev Unadkat delivery. However, the ball was not on a fuller length and climbed a bit on the Bangladesh captain. The result was a simple catch to Shubman Gill at cover.

