IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 'Brilliant Ishan Kishan Grabbed Opportunity With Both Hands' - KL Rahul

India stand-in captain KL Rahul heaped praises on Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli for their magnificent knocks which helped the team to register a massive 227-run win over Bangladesh in the third and final ODI. The Men in Blue managed to avoid a whitewash with a consolation victory which witnessed a double century from Ishan Kishan and a 44th ODI century from maestro Virat Kohli.

India posted a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs as Kishan scripted history with a 210-run knock. The southpaw scored the fastest double century in ODIs and at the same time, he became the youngest to achieve the feat at the age of 24.

India vs Bangladesh Highlights 3rd ODI

Rahul talked highly of Kishan and said that he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Kishan didn’t get a chance to bat in first two matches but an unfortunate injury to Rohit Sharma helped him find a way into the Playing XI for Chattogram ODIs.

The stand-in skipper also suggested that centurion Kohli guided Kishan with his experience.

“This was expected from our team. Virat and Kishan set it up for us. The scores don’t suggest that the way he started off. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly. Virat also used his experience and guided him." Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian bowlers also put up a collective effort to bundle out Bangladesh for just 182. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers by claiming three wickets, while Axar Patel and Umran Malik took two scalps each.

The flamboyant opener added that there was not much assistance from the surface but the Indian bowlers took brave chances.

“You know that the batters will come hard and you will get wickets. There was not much help. We took some brave chances," Rahul added.

The duo shared a 290-run stand for the second wicket after Shikhar Dhawan once again failed to score big and was dismissed on just 3.

It has not been an ideal series for India as they lost it by losing the first two matches but Rahul wanted to take the confidence of the third ODI victory into the two-match Test series.

“Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team. Still try to get better. Unfortunate, the results didn’t go our way in the first two games. We would want to take the confidence into the Test series," Rahul concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here