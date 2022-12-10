IND vs BAN: 'After 69 for 6, Bangladesh Reached 271. What's Going On?'-Madan Lal

Former India cricketer Madan Lal has come down heavily on Team India after their second successive loss in the three-match ODI series. Speaking to PTI, the former World Cup winner questioned how many centuries did the famed Indian top order score in the recent times, adding that the bowling looks equally pedestrian.

India had Bangladesh on the mat in the second ODI with the score reading 69/6 by the end of the 19th over, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah forged the highest-ever ODI stand against India for the seventh wicket to bail their team out of trouble. They eventually posted a target of 272.

“Your bowling unit has become very weak suddenly. It looks like they are not going to get any wickets. After 69 for 6, Bangladesh managed to score 271. So what is all this going on? Every country is playing like that. Must have specialised cricketers for different formats. Why not have different players for different formats? All countries are doing it and India should also do the same."

Coming back to the top order which mainly comprises of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it must noted that the last three haven’t had one century in ODIs since Jan 1 2021.

“If you see the record, how many centuries they (seniors) have scored in the last three years? And how many in the last one year? With age-factor, your hand-eye coordination slows down. But they are experienced players and they should have performed. If your top order does not perform you are not going to win," he told PTI.

In fact, there will be two forced changes in the playing eleven for the final match with Rohit and Chahar already unavailable.

It is there to be seen whether India bring in Ishan Kishan into the playing XI as an opener or stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who is now a designated middle-order batter-keeper in this format, decides to promote himself just like during the tour of South Africa.

The other option is continuing with Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan combination and get someone like Rahul Tripathi, who can also bowl some cutters at mid 120 clicks, in the playing XI.

