IND vs BAN: 'Ask Rohit Sharma To Sit At Home'-Former Cricketer Offers 'Best Solution' For Team Selection Ahead of Second Test

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has suggested that captain Rohit Sharma better not return for the second Test match against Bangladesh which begins on December 22. Earlier, India won the first Test match by a margin of 188 runs to take 1-0 lead in two match series.

But the win came under makeshift skipper KL Rahul as Rohit had flown out to Mumbai after he had injured his finger while playing in the second ODI. And in his absence, it was Shubman Gill and KL Rahul who had opened for India. But with reports of Rohit’s possible return, there are chances that Gill might have to sit out and that too despite scoring a century. Moreover, he could have been accommodated in the middle, but with Pujara also among the runs, this looks like a distant scenario.

When Ajay Jadeja was asked who would sit out if Rohit returns, he gave an interesting answer.

“Tabhi toh bol raha hu Rohit ko bolo ghar me baithne keliye (That is why I suggest Rohit should stay at home). When a player suffers a hand fracture and you cannot hold the bat for about 10 days, even if you recover, you cannot really join the team the very next day. It takes another 1- to 15 days. And we don’t even know the extent of the injury yet. That is why I suggest this. We are looking for a temporary solution and this is the best solution for it,” he said during his conversation with Sony Sports.

Coming back to the match, Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best match figures as India quickly wrapped up Bangladesh’s second innings for a comprehensive 188-run win in the opening Test on Sunday.

Needing four wickets to pocket the win, India finished the job in 11.2 overs, bowling the hosts out for 324 after the hosts began at overnight score of 276 for six.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep scalped two of the remaining four batters while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took one wicket each.

Kuldeep, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three more wickets in the second Bangladesh innings to finish with match figures of 8 for 113.

“I love bowling with Kookaburra balls, it gives me better grip and control, compared to the SG ball," said Kuldeep after the win.

“If I were not playing cricket, it would have been very challenging but I have played a lot of white-ball matches. I have played IPL and with red ball India A matched, so my rhythm was set.

“I could bowl with aggressive approach and in this rhythm, you need to make extra effort and it takes a toll on body," he said.

