Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs BAN: BCCI Names Umran Malik Replacement for Injured Mohammed Shami
IND vs BAN: BCCI Names Umran Malik Replacement for Injured Mohammed Shami

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 10:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Umran Malik celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway (AP Photo)

The BCCI has named his replacement in young Umran Malik who also debuted against New Zealand recently. He was dropped for Bangladesh series as seniors like Shami were all set for a comeback.

Umran Malik has been named replacement for injured Mohammed Shami for the three match ODI series to be played in Bangladesh. Earlier, the news broke that Shami has been ruled out from the white ball series with possible scenario of the 33-year-old getting ruled out from the Test matches as well.

Now, the BCCI has named his replacement in young Umran Malik who also debuted against New Zealand recently. He was dropped for Bangladesh series as seniors like Shami were all set for a comeback after T20 World Cup where India were knocked out in semi-final.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series,” the BCCI release said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

