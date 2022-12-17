IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks Century Drought As Virat Kohli Celebrates | Pics Go Viral

Cheteshwar Pujara broke his more than 1000 days century drought for India as he hit his fastest Test hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram. It took him just 130 deliveries to get to his three-figure mark. Pujara last scored a century in August 2019 and the subsequent years saw his form taking a hit.

He was eventually dropped from the side earlier this year when Sri Lanka came calling.

But he flew to England and scored loads of runs for Sussex before getting his place back in the eleven. Meanwhile, on Friday in Chattogram, Pujara started slow off the blocks and quickly gathered pace to reach his century which had 12 fours. It helped India set a target of 513 runs to the hosts. Meanwhile, KL Rahul waited for the declaration as Pujara made amends to reach the three-figure mark.

On the other end was Virat Kohli who couldn’t stop celebrating as Pujara reached his 19TH Test century. The internet went gaga as they hailed Kohli’s selfless act. Here are the pictures.

Look at the happiness on Virat Kohli’s face when Cheteshwar Pujara completed his Century and ended the century drought. He knows that feeling mate. That long wait feeling ♥️#INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3RVSAsLNDR— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 16, 2022

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a stiff victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener here Friday.

For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5 for 40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back-injury.

The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258 for 2.

(With Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here