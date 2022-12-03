IND vs BAN: Deepak Chahar Shares Harrowing Experience in Flight to Bangladesh

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar shared a distressful experience he faced while travelling to Bangladesh on a Malaysia Airlines flight. Chahar is part of the squad for the ODI series which is scheduled to start on December 3 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Chahar revealed that Malaysia Airlines changed their flight at the last moment without informing and then they didn’t even offer them the food in Business class, after all that, they have been waiting for the luggage to come through for the past 24 hours.

‘Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines @MAS. first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. imagine we have a game to play tomorrow #worse #experience #flyingcar," Chahar wrote on Twitter.

Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours .imagine we have a game to play tomorrow 😃 #worse #experience #flyingcar— Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) December 3, 2022

The Airlines responded to Chahar’s tweet and apologised for the inconvenience caused while they also asked him to fill in the Customer Feedback.

“Hi,@deepak_chahar9. Thank you for contacting us. We are sorry to hear this. At Malaysia Airlines, we do our best to ensure that all the flights we mount every day are on time. However, despite the best efforts of our team, flight delays and cancellations may be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We would recommend for you fill in the Customer Feedback form via this link: https://bit.ly/2Nb15n9. A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submitted the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience." -HS

Not working— Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) December 3, 2022

While Chahar informed them that the link they shared wasn’t working for him.

Meanwhile, the upcoming series will be crucial for Chahar to make a strong case for himself for the next year’s ODI World Cup. The pacer was also part of the ODI squad against New Zealand where he didn’t find a place in the XI for the opening match. He was picked in the second and third ODI but only managed to bowl 5 overs due to persistent rain in both matches which ended in no results.

