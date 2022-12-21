IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs Bangladesh 2022, December 22, 9 AM IST

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh: India will be playing against Bangladesh in the last Test of the two-match series from December 22 to December 26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The visitors are leading the series by 1-0.

The Indian batters were the star performers in the first Test match. Batting in the first innings, they hammered 404 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer smacking 90 and 86 runs, respectively. The second innings saw Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picking five and three wickets respectively to restrict Bangladesh to 150 runs.

Coming to bat for the second time, the Indian team enhanced their lead to 512 runs. They declared at 258 runs in the second batting innings after batting for 61.4 overs as Shubman Gill and Pujara scored a hundred each. Bangladesh looked better in the last inning. The opening batter Zakir Hasan set the stage with a century. However, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel ran through the opposition to stop them at 324 runs.

Ahead of the match between India and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs BAN Telecast

India vs Bangladesh game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming

2nd Test will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

IND vs BAN Match Details

IND vs BAN match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from December 22 to December 26.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Zakir Hasan, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Taijul Islam, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs BAN Probable XIs

India: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan

