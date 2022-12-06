IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd ODI Match

India will have their eyes set on victory when they will play against Bangladesh in the second One Day International of the three-match series. It is a must-win match for the visitors on Wednesday as they are lagging behind by 0-1. Bangladesh delivered a whirlwind performance in the first ODI to clinch a nail-biting thriller by one wicket.

The bowlers ruled the match as India collapsed at a score of 186 runs in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul was the only batter to show some intent as he hammered 73 runs. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowler with five wickets. Following the score, the Bangladeshi batters also faced difficult times.

Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar gave a tough fight to the hosts. However, the knock of 38* runs by Mehidy Hasan Miraz steered the Tigers to a win by one wicket.

Ahead of the match between India and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

IND vs BAN Telecast

India vs Bangladesh game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

IND vs BAN Match Details

IND vs BAN match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 11:30 AM IST on December 07, Wednesday.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain - Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Liton Das, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Probable XIs:

India: Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Deepak Chahar

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan

