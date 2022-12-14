IND vs BAN: 'Even if it's 90, it's Quite Valuable for The Team' - Cheteshwar Pujara on Missing Century

Team India talismanic batter Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on a missing century against Bangladesh in the first innings of the opening Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Pujara scored crucial 90 runs on the opening day of the clash to help India recover from a tricky stage when the wickets were falling from one end. He put up a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

The 34-year-old said that it was not an easy wicket to bat on and was elated with his own performance which helped India to get back into the game.

“The way I was batting, and looking at the pitch, it was not easy to bat on. I am really happy with the way I batted today. Sometimes, we just pay attention to the three-figure mark. But the most important thing when you play this sport is to try and put the team in a position from where we have a chance to win the game,” Iyer said in the press conference.

Pujara and Iyer joined hand when India were on 112-4 and made the bowlers pay despite signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The 34-year-old found boundaries at regular intervals after reaching his half-century. However, he was dismissed by Taijul Islam in the final hour of the day when the ball got some late turn to breach his defence and hit the off stump.

The Test specialist said that he missed the century but his 90 was also quite valuable for the team. He also heaped praise on Islam for getting him out on a sensational delivery.

“You want to get to the three-figure mark, but the way I batted, and those 90 runs, they were important for the team. It is not just about adding those 10 more runs. Even if it’s 90 still, it is quite valuable for the team. It was a good ball, there is nothing I could have done about it,” he added.

Pujara said that it was a challenge to bat on the surface as only the odd balls were turning which put doubts in the batter’s mind.

“It was a good challenge. Every ball wasn’t turning, so it’s even more dangerous for the batters when the odd one comes in. You can’t relax on this pitch. You can’t bat time on this pitch. One ball will get you out,” he said.

