IND vs BAN: 'For Such a Young Guy to Come And do it is Not Easy' - Rohit Sharma Lauds Arshdeep Singh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that he was both calm and nervous at the same time during the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. It was another thrilling contest where India managed to hold their nerves and won the match by 5 runs via DLS method. However, there was a time in the match when Bangladesh were well ahead with Liton Das batting in the middle as he scored a 21-ball half-century, but the rain broke their momentum and India capitalised on that. When the match was stopped due to rain, Bangladesh were 17 run ahead via DLS method without losing any wicket.

However, after the break, India got rid of Das on the second ball itself coutsey of a direct hit from KL Rahul.

Skipper Rohit said the match could have gone any way when it was stopped due to rain but his team stayed calm and bounced back to earn a victory.

“I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand it could’ve gone either way but after the break we did well,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The 34-year-old there was a choice between Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami to bowl the final over but he went with the left-armer as he was playing the same role for the team in the past few months.

“When he came into the scene [on Arshdeep], we asked him to do that for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us, and take the responsibility, for such a young guy to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for it. The last 9 months he has been doing it. There was a choice betweeen Shami and him but we backed someone who did the job for us previously,” Rohit added.

Arshdeep had a tricky task to defend 20 runs in the final over and he got hit for a six on the second ball, but the left-arm pacer bounced back and won the match for his team.

Rohit further praised Virat Kohli for his tremendous form with the bat as he scored another crucial half-century for India on Wednesday.

“In my opinion, he was always there, it was a matter of few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us,” he said

Talking about KL Rahul’s batting, Rohit was pleased to see his opening partner getting back amongst the runs.



“Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position”

“Our fielding was brilliant, some of the catches we took was great to watch. It’s a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and honestly I never had any doubts about our fielding,” Rohit said.

