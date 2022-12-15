IND vs BAN: India Awarded Five Penalty Runs After Ball Hits Helmet | WATCH

India were awarded five penalty runs in the opening session of the first Test match in Chattogram after the Bangladesh fielder’s throw hit the helmet. The incident happened during the Indian innings when Ravichandran Ashwin guided the spinner through the third man.

Fielder Yasir Ali went after the ball, but as he threw it back to the wicket-keeper, the ball hit the helmet on its way in. This prompted the umpire to award India five penalty runs. This was a crucial juncture of the match as Shreyas Iyer had just departed and Bangladesh needed to close the innings fast. But from here on Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav made sure no more wickets would fall and India would end the session with the score reading 348/7.

According to the ICC rule number 28, the batting teams will be awarded five penalty runs if the ball hit the ball strikes a fielder’s helmet when it is on the field but not being worn. Earlier Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 off Ebadot Hossain. Iyer was primed to score a century, but missed the line of the ball as he saw his off stumps flying.

Indian lower-order, led by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, held the fort to take them to a stiff 348 for seven at lunch on day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Resuming on 278 for 6, India lost a well-set Shreyas Iyer (86) in the eighth over of the day when Ebadot Hossain broke thorough the batter’s gate with a ball that sharply cut back in.

Having batted India out of a tricky spot on the opening day, Iyer once again failed to get to a well-deserved hundred and got out with addition of just four runs to his overnight total.

Iyer’s innings lasted 192 balls in which he slammed 10 fours. His dismissal prolonged the wait for his second Test century. Iyer had slammed a hundred in his debut Test in November last year.

Once Iyer was back to the pavillion, Ashwin and Kuldeep batted sensibly to see through the first session with an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 55 runs off 132 balls that gave India the upper hand.

Ashwin, who has five Test centuries including four against the West Indies, was unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls (2×4, 1×6), while Kuldeep was batting on 21 from 76 balls (3×4) during the break.

