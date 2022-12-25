IND vs BAN: KL Rahul Breathes Sigh of Relief As Ravi Ashwin Hits Winning Runs | WATCH

The situation was tense inside the Indian dressing room which had the likes of skipper KL Rahul, former captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant glued to on-field proceedings. At 74/7, an imminent defeat stared at the Indian team who could have squandered the 1-0 lead they took in Chattogram. It would have been nothing short of a series loss as this would have come against Bangladesh who are among the youngest Test teams.

Nevertheless, a dogged 71-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin came to India’s rescue as the visitors fought back from a hopeless situation to pull off a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test and clinch the series 2-0.

Bangladesh spinners were all over the Indians after the start of play on Sunday. Resuming the innings at 45 for four, India lost Jaydev Unadkat (13) in the second over of the day.

After slog-sweeping Miraz for a six, Unadkat was caught plumb in front of the stumps with a slider from Shakib Al Hasan. Unadkat took the review in desperation but ended up wasting it.

India’s crisis man Rishabh Pant walked into the middle and tried to put the pressure back on the opposition with his counter-attacking approach. The southpaw had changed the course of the first innings with his 93 but fell for nine on this occasion with Miraz trapping him leg before.

It became 74 for seven when a well set Axar Patel (34) became Miraz’s fifth wicket. It was the straighter one again that thud into his pads before clipping the leg stump.

In the end, it was Ashwin (42 off 62) who saw India home as he alongside Shreyas Iyer (29 off 46) forged the match-winning stand. In a video which is going viral, the whole dressing room can be seen having a sigh of relief, especially skipper KL Rahul. WATCH the video.

The video shows KL Rahul watching where the ball is landing in rapt attention after Ashwin launched the bowler in the air. After the ball raced away for a boundary, Rahul can be seen smiling and giving high fives. He was also joined by Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

The duo was happy to preserve their wicket initially before Iyer changed the momentum with back-to-back boundaries off Shakib in the 41st over.

Miraz offered a loose ball in the following over and Iyer was quick to make room and punch it through cover for another boundary.

Bangladesh resorted to pace in their bid to break the stand but the plan did not work. Ashwin, who was dropped at short leg on one, collected a couple of boundaries off right arm seamer Khaled Ahmed to bring the target down to just 26 runs.

