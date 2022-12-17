IND vs BAN: 'KL Rahul Rotated the Bowlers Very Well': Mhambrey Credits Captain For India's Impressive Show With Ball

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that India got rewarded for being patient in the last two sessions of Day 4 in the opening Test against Bangladesh on Saturday. The visitors remained wicketless in the first session as pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav tried hard to get something out from the placid track.

Chasing a mammoth 513-run target, Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan (100) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) frustrated the Indian bowers for the entire opening session and added a record 124 for the first wicket. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back in the last two sessions as Umesh Yadav drew the first blood by dismissing Shanto and the spinner spun their web after that to take wickets at regular intervals.

Mhambrey suggested that the batting became a bit easy on the placid surface but the Indian bowlers did well by not leaking freebies.

“Batting was becoming easy. But we didn’t give away freebies. It’s because of our good bowling in the first session, we were rewarded in the next two sessions," Mhambrey told reporters after day four’s proceedings.

The bowling coach said that the plan was to hit the right areas and keep patience as they were ready to grab the opportunities.

“It was all about being patient as we knew wicket was going to be easy and it would be hard work (for us). The focus was on hitting the right areas, create the opportunities, even while when there’s a half chance."

India had declared their second innings at 252 for 8 with less than an hour to go on day three, setting Bangladesh the stiff chase.

Mhambrey said that the dressing room and calm as they have the cushion of having a massive lead.

“We knew we had enough runs on the board, had the cushion of a big lead. There was no panic whatsover. The dressing room environment was calm." “We pulled back picking six wickets next two sessions make little inroads. We still have to be patient. Overall I’m very happy with the way we bowled," he added.

Mhambrey also appreciated stand-in captain KL Rahul for rotating the bowlers very well on day four, adding that the side always backs the captain’s instincts.

“Whenever there in an opportunity in the breaks, we have discussions with the captain. But eventually you go with what he feels on the ground. The captain’s instincts are also important and you need to back those decisions. Credit needs to go to KL Rahul, he rotated the bowlers very well."

“He got the fast bowlers in short bursts when the ball at one stage was reversing, so that was good as well. When he realized that fast bowlers are having longer spells, he got the spinners in and rotated very well. The new ball we took, we got a couple of wickets after that as well. So I think the credit goes to KL, he has rotated he bowlers very well and decisions taken by him were really nice."

