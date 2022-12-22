IND vs BAN: 'Kuldeep Yadav Should Stop Taking Five-wicket Hauls'- Harbhajan Singh Slams Indian Management

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at the team management for dropping Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI of second Test against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Kuldeep failed to retain his place in the XI despite getting a Player of the Match award in the first Test for taking eight wickets on a placid surface.

He also scored 40 crucial runs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test only to be dropped for the ongoing second game in Mirpur to accommodate Saurashtra seamer Jaydev Unadkat in the playing eleven.

Harbhajan, one of India’s greatest spinners, was completely baffled by the call to drop Kuldeep.

“I think from now on, Kuldeep should stop taking five-wicket hauls. Who knows that he might just get to play two Test matches in a row!" a sarcastic Harbhajan told PTI when his reaction was sought.

“Like last time when he got a five-for, before Chattogram Test, was against Australia in Sydney (5/99) in different conditions. He was supposed to be India’s No. 1 spinner in overseas conditions but he had to wait for more than two years to play a Test.

“Now he played after nearly two years again and has been dropped again. Would love to know the rationale," said Harbhajan, one of the four Indian bowlers to have taken 400-plus wickets.

India played with three pacers and two spinners in the XI as the decision worked in their favour as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 227 after Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four-wicket each. While comeback man Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets.

The ‘Turbanator’ also felt that “security" has just become a word in Indian cricket and no one is walking the talk.

“I don’t want to name any player but some of the players in the Test set-up got a long rope, up to five years. In case of Kuldeep, it seems that the duration of his security is five days.

“How does one feel safe if he gets dropped after taking eight wickets. Can he play fearless cricket when all that the team management has done is to instil fear in him?" questioned Harbhajan.

Harbhajan said while he would agree that Bangladesh aren’t the most formidable side in Test format but a performer being benched is likely to send a wrong message among youngsters.

“You can never perform if there is a sword hanging over your head. I only hope that Kuldeep doesn’t lose confidence because of this as he is someone who should be serving India for another good 8-10 years," he added.

