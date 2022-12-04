IND vs BAN Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: Ebadot Hossain Removes Shreyas Iyer to Break Gritty Stand

Live now
Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 13:15 IST
Dhaka
Live Score And Updates IND vs BAN 2022, 1st ODI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the coin toss and decided to field first. Das said he’s expecting the pitch to be sticky for the first 10 overs and hence opted to bowl. India captain Rohit Sharma wasn’t sure of what to do but would have bowled first as well. India have given debut to fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and KL Rahul will be their wicketkeeper. Read More
Mehidy Hasan Miraz continues to bowl tight overs here. The spinners are not getting big turns but the ball is a bit drifting which is not allowing the batters to free their arms. Washington Sundar is batting quite slowly at the moment as his strike rate is even below 50. IND 101/4 in 24 overs
Only two runs came off Shakib Al Hasan’s over. The current run rate has dropped below 4.5 now. The pressure is mounting on the Indian team now and it looks difficult for them to cross the 300-run mark from there. IND 100/4 in 23 overs
Only two runs came off Mustafizur Rahman’s over. The onus is on KL Rahul now to revive the Indian innings from here and Washington Sundar has to give able support to him to help India post a challenging total. Bangladesh are very much on top at the moment. IND 94/4 in 21 overs
OUT! And the dot-ball pressure forced Shreyas Iyer to play a rash shot. It’s the short ball which once again caused trouble for Iyer. Ebadot Hossain hit the deck hard with a good pace and Iyer attempted the pull shot but only managed to edge it as Mushfiqur Rahman takes an easy catch. IND 92/4 in 20 overs
Shreyas Iyer has to find a way to break the shackles as he has been playing too many dot balls. While KL Rahul has not played many balls in this partnership. While it has been a good partnership so far after India lost crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. IND 89/3 in 19 overs
Ebadot Hossain is using the variations quite well to trouble Shreyas Iyer. The Bangladesh pacer has been using the slower ones and bouncers well to package his over. The Indian batter has been in tremendous form but the situation doesn’t allow him to play any risky shot. IND 82/3 in 18 overs
Excellent over from Mustafizur Rahman and good captaincy by Liton Das to bring his strike bowler back into the attack at the right time. Das knows that a wicket from here will help Bangladesh stamp an authority over India and Rahman has all the credentials to get something for his team. IND 80/3 in 17 overs
KL Rahul breaks the shackles with a sensational six over fine leg. He judged the line early and went on his knees to sweep it comfortably. Eight runs came off Shakib Al Hasan’s over. Bangladesh should not loosen their grip here. IND 71/3 in 15 overs
7 runs came off the over as five-wides helped India to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. The current run-rate is well below five at the moment and the pressure will mount on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul if they don’t score boundaries at regular intervals. IND 63/3 in 14 overs
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are now focusing on rotating the strike here at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. It would be risky to play any aerial shots at this moment. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are looking to get another one here to pin India down. IND 56/3 in 13 overs
Excellent over from Ebadot Hossain as only one run came off it. The pressure is now on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to revive the innings. They have to make sure of not losing any wickets from here. There is no Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav to follow from here. IND 50/3 in 12 overs
OUT! Stunning catch from Liton Das as Virat Kohli stands in disbelief here. He drove the ball at cover where Das took a low diving catch to get the best batter from the opposition. Brilliant start from Shakib Al Hasan as he gets two wickets in his first over itself and they were the big guns. IND 49/3 in 10.4 overs
OUT! Shakib Al Hasan strikes in his first over itself and he gets the big fish – Rohit Sharma who completely missed the line and got castled. Shakib got some drift there and it was enough to get past Rohit’s edge and hit the middle stump here. Pressure is on India now. IND 48/2 in 10.2 overs
Virat Kohli has now opened his boundary account here with a sweep shot which we don’t see much from his bat. 8 runs came off the over as India have recovered from the early blow. IND 48/1 in 10 overs
Virat Kohli is taking his time to get settled. He is looking in decent touch but has scored just two runs off 9 balls. While Rohit Sharma has taken enough time and now looking to find gaps to keep the scoreboard moving. The two batters have to stay for a long period as India are playing with five specialist batters here alongside four bowling all-rounders. IND 40/1 in 9 overs
Rohit Sharma released some pressure with a six here. Young Hasan Mahmud has bowled a couple of good deliveries in the over it’s just the whole over ‘package’ which he is missing. One loose delivery is affecting his figures here. IND 30/1 in 7 overs
OUT! Mehidy Hasan hits the timber here as Bangladesh get the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan attempts the reverse sweep but fails miserably. It was bound to happen as Dhawan was struggling to get going there and Hasan just gets it right to get the better of him early. Dhawan departs for 7. IND 23/1 in 5.2 overs
10 runs came off Hasan Mahmud’s over but he bounced back brilliantly on the last two balls. Rohit Sharma failed to judge the bounce well but no major trouble for him. IND 23/0 in 5 overs
Spin into the attack and Mehidy Hasan bowled a fine over as only 1 run came off it. A very quiet start from India as the openers are taking their time to get settled in the middle. Bangladesh have an opportunity here to get a wicket and stun India. IND 13/0 in 4 overs
Shikhar Dhawan opened his account with an authoritative boundary but he has not been at his fluent best so far. There is nothing much for the bowlers so far from the surface but India continue to bat with a conservative approach at the top. IND 12/0 in 3 overs
After a short break, the senior members of the Indian ODI squad will be back in action with the Bangladesh tour starting today in Bangladesh as they continue their preparations for the next year’s world cup. The tour starts with a three-match ODI series followed by two Tests. Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the team with star batter Virat Kohli along with KL Rahul also set to return. Bangladesh though will be without two of their key players in Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed – both ruled out due to injuries.
When will the 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?
The 1st ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 4, Sunday.
Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?
The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?
The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?
The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?
The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.
IND vs BAN Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
IND vs BAN 1st ODI Possible XIs
Indian: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain
