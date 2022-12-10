India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Injury-hit IND Aim For Consolation Win After Losing Series

Live now
Chattogram
IND vs BAN 2022 Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India's tour of Bangladesh continues to be a nightmare with injuries and close defeats pushing them on the brink of a series clean sweep. In both the games, it was Mehidy Hasan Miraz who proved to be their biggest challenge they failed to overcome and to make matters worse, they will be without their captain Rohit Sharma who has flown back home for consultation on a thumb injury that has put
Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today. Bangladesh have already clinched the series by winning the first two matches with India now hoping to avoid a clean sweep.
When will the 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?
The 3rd ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 10, Saturday.
Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.
What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?
The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?
The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match can be viewed live on Sony Liv.
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Possible XIs
India predicted line-up: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
Bangladesh predicted line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
