India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Injury-hit IND Aim For Consolation Win After Losing Series

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Injury-hit IND Aim For Consolation Win After Losing Series

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Score: Follow score, commentary and latest updates of India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI from Chattogram. Also check the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI scorecard here

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 10:16 IST

Chattogram

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: India’s tour of Bangladesh continues to be a nightmare with injuries and close defeats pushing them on the brink of a series clean sweep. In both the games, it was Mehidy Hasan Miraz who proved to be their biggest challenge they failed to overcome and to make matters worse, they will be without their captain Rohit Sharma who has flown back home for consultation on  a thumb injury that has put Read More

Dec 10, 2022 10:16 IST

Bangladesh vs India: BAN Full Squad

Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

Dec 10, 2022 10:16 IST

India vs Bangladesh: IND Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav

Dec 10, 2022 10:02 IST

IND vs BAN 2022: So Far

  • 1st ODI: Bangladesh (187/9) beat India (186) by 1 Wicket
  • 2nd ODI: Bangladesh (271/7) beat India (266/9) by 5 Runs
Dec 10, 2022 09:48 IST

Live: India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today. Bangladesh have already clinched the series by winning the first two matches with India now hoping to avoid a clean sweep.

his participation in the Test series next week in serious doubt. Rohit is just the latest in the list of injured India players after Kuldeep Sen (stress injury) and Deepak Chahar (hamstring).

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match can be viewed live on Sony Liv.

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Possible XIs

India predicted line-up: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh predicted line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

