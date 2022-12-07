Live Score IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Bangladesh Bat; Axar Patel, Umran Malik Back In Playing Eleven

When will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be conducted on December 07, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd ODI match India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

India vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

India vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.