IND vs BAN, 1st Test Live Cricket Score: India Look for Early Domination in Chattogram

host nation. They managed to post a humongous total of 409 runs showcasing an impressive batting display.

That being said, the Indian squad has a few injury issues to deal with. Rohit Sharma injured his thumb and will be unavailable for the first Test with Abhimanyu Easwaran chosen as his replacement. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have also been ruled out with Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replacing the duo respectively. KL Rahul will be captaining the side with Cheteshwar Pujara being named as the vice-captain.

Ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know.

What date will the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The first Test match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh match be played?

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh first Test match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN 1st Test Possible Starting XI:

The Indian team predicted starting line-up: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav

The Bangladesh cricket team predicted starting line-up: Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

27th Sports have signed India’s largest branded apparel manufacturers Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), widely renowned for their Killer Jeans brand, as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket team’s 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting December 14, 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram near Dhaka.

