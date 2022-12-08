IND vs BAN: Mohammad Shami Likely to Miss Test Series Due to Shoulder Stiffness - Report

Mohammad Shami’s stiff shoulder is likely to keep him away from the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting next Wednesday in Chattogram. The injury had already ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series and now his absence may add to the woes of Team India in the neighbouring country.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the NCA staff will draw a roadmap for veteran bowlers’ recovery and rehab. However, there is no clear information on his comeback at this stage.

Shami last played for India in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last month. He was initially part of the ODI squad for the Bangladesh series but had to be withdrawn and Umran Malik was named as his replacement.

However, it has been learned that there is no immediate plan to rush in a replacement for Tests as more than 30 players are in Bangladesh, including those part of India A squad. The Indian team will be free to retain any player if it wants.

The likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur are part of the squad alongside the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. They will also soon be joined by Saurabh Kumar, a left-arm spinner, who will come in place of an injured Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian team is already dealing with multiple injuries as three players – Kuldeep Sen, Deepak Chahar, and captain Rohit Sharma – are down and out of the final game in Chattogram. Kuldeep complained of a stiff back after his debut in Dhaka last Sunday whereas Rohit and Deepak got injured during the second ODI on Wednesday.

Siraj, Thakur, and Umran are available for selection and the selection committee sources have said there is no immediate need for a replacement for a series that has already been lost, the report further said.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit has arrived in Mumbai for scans following the thumb injury he sustained during the second ODI and a decision on his participation in the Tests will be taken in the next 24 hours.

Rohit’s availability for the second and final Test will also be explored if not for the first game. Shubman Gill, a specialist opener, is part of the Test squad and can fill in alongside KL Rahul.

