IND vs BAN: One thing is Sure You're Going to See a Lot of Aggressive Cricket From Our Side - KL Rahul

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul feels that India should adopt the aggressive brand of cricket to fight for a spot in World Test Championship final. India qualified for the inaugural WTC final where they suffered a defeat to New Zealand but in the second season, Rohit Sharma and Co. are in a very tricky position to stake a claim for a place in the summit clash. They are currently placed at the fourth spot behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh is going to be very crucial for India as Rahul suggested that they have to play aggressive cricket to outclass the opposition.

“There is a Test championship (final) qualification so we will also have to be aggressive. We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final," said Rahul during a media conference after the unveiling of the trophy.

“Each day, each session we will assess what is required for the team in that particular moment and give our best."

The Indian team will need to win its next six Test matches (two in Bangladesh and four vs Australia at home) to remain in contention for a top-two spot in the World Test Championship points table.

Rahul admitted that every session of a Test match demands something new but the team is sure of playing with an aggressive brand.

“We won’t go in with any set mindset. Yes, there is a certain history of a venue, you look at the numbers and take some pointers from that. At least for us we will go there and try to be aggressive and brave, try and get a result.

“The game is played over five days so it is important to break it down to smaller targets. In every session, the demands would be different but one thing is sure that you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side," the skipper assured.

The summit clash of WTC will be held in June, 2023 at the Oval in London.

The England team brought a new revolution in Test cricket under the coaching of Brendon McCullum and the leadership of Ben Stokes. The ‘Bazz Ball’ is doing wonders for them as the aggressive style of play helped them register crucial wins over teams like India, New Zealand and Pakistan in recent times.

A lot of this talk of aggressive intent has come watching England team’s radically different ultra-aggressive approach, which has caught the imagination of cricket fans.

And skipper Rahul doesn’t think English style of batsmanship characterises “recklessness".

“As cricketers, I don’t think it is reckless cricket. They have certain mindset, they thought about it, they back their players and the players are doing the job for the team, so it doesn’t matter how you have done it. Cricket is changing, there is no set way of how this game needs to be played," the stylish opener said.

Rahul also talked about the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan where Stokes and Co. have already clinched the series after winning the first two Tests.

“To watch these two matches between England and Pakistan has really been interesting. I am really enjoying watching Test cricket being played like that, a very fearless, taking the game on. But each team has its own way. All teams can learn a thing or two from the teams that are doing well. You can’t always have the same approach. You turn up according to the conditions," he said, providing his take on English approach.

