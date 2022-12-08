IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer-Axar Patel Stand In Vain, But Breaks Record Held by Iconic India Duo Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni

Interestingly, the second ODI match between India and Bangladesh saw two record-breaking partnerships. The first one was between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmulullah Riyadh; the second between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. Both these stands helped their respective sides to get to safety, but in the end, it was the one between the two Ms-Mehidy and Mahmudullah which eventually trumped the other as Bangladesh outplayed India to seal series 2-0.

Coming back to Iyer-Axar Stand, the duo forged a record-breaking partnership as India were left reeling in 272 chase in the second ODI. Opening for the first time in ODIs since 2015, Kohli was out cheaply when he inside edged Ebadot Hossain for just 5 runs. Then Shikhar Dhawan was outdone by the extra bounce as India were reduced to 13/2. From here on, Iyer was the lone man standing as wickets kept tumbling until Axar Patel arrived.

In Aaxar’s presence, Iyer had confidence to go for his shots and as a result, he completed his half century in in the 25th over. Meanwhile the stand broke the record of the highest Indian partnership against Bangladesh in ODIs earlier held by Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni which was worth 94 runs. By the time Iyer got out, he had forged a 107 run stand with Axar. After Iyer’s departure for a valiant 82, Axar was also dismissed for 52 off 52 balls.

Furthermore, the duo gave India a fighting chance and skipper Rohit Sharma pushed Bangladesh further with his 28-ball-51 which came at number 9. Nevertheless, India fell short by 5 runs.

Earlier, India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match’s hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total.

It was the highest ever seventh-wicket stand against India.

Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pick up shot, before reaching three figure-mark in the final ball of the innings.

The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series-opener and ran out of ideas on Wednesday as well after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th over.

Miraz got a lot of his runs square of the wicket as his picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Mahmudullah too grew in confidence as his innings progressed. It took a brilliant one-handed catch from K L Rahul to dismiss him and end a memorable stand.

