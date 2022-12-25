IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer-Ravi Ashwin SOS Stand Averts Maiden Test Defeat to Bangladesh

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling second Test match to seal the two-match Test series 2-0, riding on an SOS stand between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin. India were down in the dumps with the score reading 74/7, chasing 145. Bangladesh had sensed a victory on the back of a fifer from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But Iyer combined with Ashwin and counter-attacked to take the hosts by surprise.

Under a surprise assault, Shakib struggled to bring in the changes and brought Miraz back when it was way too late. Ashwin then took him to cleaners and in the end hit the winning runs with a boundary to seal the two match series 2-0. While Iyer remained unbeaten at 29 off 46, it was Ashwin who led the way with a 42 off 62 balls which had four boundaries and a maximum.

Earlier, India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 145.

Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh’s fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy (0) and Nurul Hasan (31) in the second session.

India won the first Test by 188 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India: 314 and 145 for 7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 26, Shreyas Iyer 29 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63).

