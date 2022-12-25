CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer-Ravi Ashwin SOS Stand Averts Maiden Test Defeat to Bangladesh

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 11:18 IST

Dhaka

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their team victory during the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Bangladesh had sensed a victory on the back of a fifer from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But Iyer combined with Ashwin and counter-attacked to take the hosts by surprise.

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling second Test match to seal the two-match Test series 2-0, riding on an SOS stand between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin. India were down in the dumps with the score reading 74/7, chasing 145. Bangladesh had sensed a victory on the back of a fifer from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But Iyer combined with Ashwin and counter-attacked to take the hosts by surprise.

Under a surprise assault, Shakib struggled to bring in the changes and brought Miraz back when it was way too late. Ashwin then took him to cleaners and in the end hit the winning runs with a boundary to seal the two match series 2-0. While Iyer remained unbeaten at 29 off 46, it was Ashwin who led the way with a 42 off 62 balls which had four boundaries and a maximum.

Earlier, India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 145.

Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh’s fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

RELATED NEWS

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy (0) and Nurul Hasan (31) in the second session.

India won the first Test by 188 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India: 314 and 145 for 7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 26, Shreyas Iyer 29 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63).

(More to Follow…)

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Bangladesh 2022
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin
  3. shreyas iyer
first published:December 25, 2022, 11:09 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 11:18 IST
