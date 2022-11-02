'Haters, Just Shut up Your Mouths': Memes Galore as Rahul Sets Twitter Ablaze with a 31-ball Fifty in Adelaide

KL Rahul on Wednesday roared back to form, smashing a half-century off just 31 balls against Bangladesh during India’s fourth Super 2 tie at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. The Indian vice-captain has been under the pump ever since the showpiece event kicked off. He got scores of 4, 9, and 9 in India’s first three games, against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and South Africa, respectively. He was constantly criticised for his failed knocks but on Wednesday, he shut his critics down with a scintillating knock.

After Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal, Rahul joined hands with Virat Kohli and forged a 67-run partnership for the second wicket. He smashed 4 colossal sixes and 3 boundaries before falling prey to Mustafizur Rahim in the 10 over. But before he walked off, Rahul set the stage for Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who continued assaulting the Bangladesh bowlers.

Meanwhile, social media was set ablaze by Rahul’s whirlwind innings. People came up to praise the Indian vice-captain for showcasing a batting masterclass in a must-win game. Be it people from the cricket fraternity or the fans, all of them were gaga over Rahul’s show at the Adelaide Oval.

Here’s how they reacted:

This one is for the KL Rahul strong comeback#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/xxPTjMu5j3 — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) November 2, 2022

“The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies, it comes from those you trust the most”, KL Rahul #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/RIJ24sJRCK — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 2, 2022

Expression from Virat Kohli says it all, Well played, KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/KCUXnkEV0W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022

As i always said KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Cricket #INDvsSA — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 30, 2022

Today’s Kids Don’t Know How Good He Was At His Peak!@klrahul

pic.twitter.com/quOmbb1hj3 — Aadi™ (@Aadi_16_) October 31, 2022

Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 2, 2022

#INDvsBAN

After eating 5 balls!.. Indian people to KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/CcwgZUBqb2 — ⭐ (@superking1815) November 2, 2022

Yesterday Virat kohli had a chat with KL rahul and today his form is back

A true leader @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/eoKUN0KSoM — M. (@IconicKohIi) November 2, 2022

KL Rahul at Sunil Shetty’s house after T20 worldcup. pic.twitter.com/I2uCvG7Y16 — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) November 2, 2022

Virat Kohli’s reaction on KL Rahul’s top class shot! #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/J93cgqulUp — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) November 2, 2022

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have loved to bat first and added that left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven.

“Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn’t play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and a good atmosphere here. Good weather as well,” he stated.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here