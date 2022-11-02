IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: India's Semi-final Hopes to Get a Blow as Adelaide Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

Team India will look to seal a semi-final spot on Wednesday when they lock horns with Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2022. The defeat against South Africa has delayed India’s entry to the next round of the tournament but as they arrive in Adelaide, they have a fair chance to grab the ticket to the semis and the top spot on the points table. The contest is going to be a live wire as both teams are in great form but the weather could be the mood spoiler.

The ongoing T20 World Cup has been heavily marred by the Australian weather as five games have been affected by the rain so far. The next in the fray could be India’s face-off against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 61% chance of rain in the city in the evening. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm local time and approximately 1.3 mm of rain is expected. With 75% humidity, there will be a cloud cover of 71% and the temperature will be around 12 degrees.

The chances of precipitation are the same throughout the day as anything more than 50% denotes a good amount of rainfall; that can easily be a reason to call off a cricket match. Adelaide has been receiving showers since Tuesday and the same is likely to continue till Wednesday night.

If the rain forces an abandonment, then the fight in the Group 2 would intensify a lot. India and Bangladesh will have 5 points each with one game left. Both of them will be required to win their last Super 12 game to get through to the semis. On the other hand, South Africa, who already have 5 points, will have a better chance of qualification, needing just one win to confirm a berth in the next round.

India will next face Zimbabwe on Saturday while Bangladesh are scheduled to lock horns with Pakistan on the same day. If rain plays a spoilsport on Wednesday, the tussle between them will continue till the last day of the Super 12 round.

