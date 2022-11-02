IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli Baffled as Dinesh Karthik Rushes for Uncalled Single and Gets Run-out | WATCH

Dinesh Karthik made his way into India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of some remarkable performances in the past few months. At the age of 37, he made an inspirational comeback but unfortunately, he hasn’t fired all cylinders in the ongoing showpiece event in Australia. So far, he has batted in three innings and amassed scores of 1, 6, and 7.

On Wednesday when Karthik walked out to bat against Bangladesh in Adelaide, he looked a bit more confident than in his previous two outings. He even smashed a boundary that reflected his self-belief but unfortunately, a misjudged call for a quick single brought an end to his innings which had hardly taken off.

The incident happened in the 17th over when Kohli slapped a wide full toss from Shoriful Islam straight to extra cover. Karthik ran for the run but was sent back midway. By the time he could make his ground, Shakib Al Hasan’s fantastic throw caught the veteran India wicketkeeper-batter off-guard.

As Karthik got up, Kohli, who was left utterly surprised, let his partner know that there was no possible single. It was the former’s call and made him pay a huge price.

Earlier, Kohli’s love affair with the Adelaide Oval was on display as he powered India to an imposing 184 for 6 against Bangladesh with a beautifully crafted 64 not-out. He smashed eight fours and a six in his 44-ball innings as none of the Bangladesh bowlers had any answer for his exquisite stroke-play.

The pitch was way slower compared to Perth and the Bangladesh bowling attack fizzled out under extreme pressure in the post-Powerplay overs as KL Rahul (50 off 31 balls) also returned to form with his first fifty of the tournament.

Kohli, en route to his third half-century of the competition, had a couple of useful stands 67 for the second wicket with Rahul and 38 for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 15 balls).

