'We Never Had Any Doubts': Rohit Heaps Massive Praise on Kohli After Beating Bangladesh in Adelaide

Virat Kohli is once again in news for all the positive reasons. On Wednesday, he bagged the second Player of the Match award at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 for his outstanding knock against Bangladesh in Adelaide. Kohli has been in great nick lately and his love affair with the Adelaide Oval was again on display when he walked out bat on Wednesday.

India were asked to bat first, and they posted a mammoth 184-run total after losing 6 wickets. The total was powered by Kohli’s unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, along with KL Rahul’s 32-ball fifty. After the latter’s dismissal, the former Indian captain took control in his hands and anchored the innings superbly. During his stay at the crease, he hit 8 boundaries and a six and maintained a strike rate of 145.45.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for his teammate. Kohli’s form is certainly benefiting the team in the showpiece event and the captain couldn’t deny that fact. After India’s 5-run win over Bangladesh, Rohit said,

“In my opinion, he was always there, it was a matter of a few innings here and there, and he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us,” Rohit said after the match.

The Indian skipper further lauded Rahul’s efforts who returned among runs after three consecutive poor knocks. Rahul smashed a 31-ball half-century and featured in a 61-run partnership for the 2nd wicket with Kohli before losing his wicket to Mustafizur Rahman.

“Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, and some of the catches we took were great to watch. It’s a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and honestly, I never had any doubts about our fielding,” Rohit added.

India are currently placed at the top of the Group 2 points table with 6 points. They have very much through to the semis and a victory against Zimbabwe on Sunday will ensure their spot in the next round.

