IND vs BAN: When Cheteshwar Pujara Got Opportunities to Score, He Never Missed Those - Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has lauded talismanic batter Cheteshwar Pujara for his crucial 90-run knock under pressure against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the opening Test. Pujara, who has not been at his best in recent times for India, turned up when things were tricky on Wednesday. He once again showed grit and determination during his knock but failed to convert it into the triple-digit score.

Rock-steady Pujara was bowled by Taijul on a sensational delivery which took a sharp turn away from Pujara for his third wicket of the day.

Jaffer was highly impressed with the 34-year-old’s performance and said that he soaked all the pressure when wickets went tumbling from one end as he joined hands with Shreyas Iyer when India were 112 for 4 and as the duo made the bowlers pay despite signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

“He has set such a standard - Cheteshwar Pujara. Wickets were falling on the other end and he was soaking all the pressure up, taking his time. Anything loose, he’s scoring runs on it. He will be feeling unlucky that he missed out on a very good hundred. On top of that, Test cricket has not been played regularly,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer said that Pujara took his time when things were not going in India’s favour but started playing his shots after getting settled.

“Coming in straight away and getting into his groove is what Cheteshwar Pujara is all about. He did all the hard yards, took his time early on, and played the spinners very well. When he got the opportunities to score, he never missed those,” he added.

Talking about his dismissal, Jaffer pointed out that Pujara has struggled a bit against the left-arm spinners.

“Getting runs when India needed it most was very very crucial. Lately, he has been deceptive to left-arm spinners because he gives himself a little bit of chance for the ball to spin. Even today, he got out like that, but I thought he played a really fine knock,” he added.

The veteran opener suggested that 350 in the first innings could be the ideal total for India.

“350 can be a winning total because India have got three good premier spinners and two very good fast bowlers. On a wearing pitch on Day 2 and 3, it’s not going to be easy,” Jaffer said.

