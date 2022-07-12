IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Outclasses Liam Livingstone on Duck With a Sensational Inswinger - WATCH

Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a sensational delivery to castle Liam Livingstone on a duck in the first ODI match at Kennington Oval. Bumrah brought his A-game on the table with the new ball as he claimed four wickets in the powerplay to dismantle England’s batting order.

In the eighth over of the match, Livingstone tried to take the charge on Bumrah and stepped down the ground but he exposed his stumps while doing so and the Indian paceman produced a sensational inswinger to hit the timber.

Jasprit Bumrah to Livingstone That’s insane bowling 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Earlier in the second T20I, Bumrah cleaned up Livingstone with a slower one which swung back in and completely outclassed him.

Bumrah had a sensational day with the ball on Tuesday as he dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root on ducks in his first over and then got the better of Jonny Bairstow (7) in the second over.

The 28-year-old took complete advantage of the overcast conditions as the English batters had no answer to Bumrah’s carnage with the ball.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl to exploit the overcast conditions as Bumrah and Shami made life difficult for the English batters in the middle.

Former India captain Virat Kohli missed out due to a niggle as Shreyas Iyer got a chance in the XI while pacer Arshdeep Singh also sustained a right abdominal strain to miss the opening match.

At the toss, Rohit said that he understands the importance of overseas matches and wants to get the desired result in the ODI series.

“We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah – those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3,” Rohit said at the toss.



While Buttler was excited to get his start players Root, Bairstow and Stokes back after they missed the T20I series. However, the trio had a horrible day with the bat.

