IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: 'We Know What he Brings to The Table' - Rohit Sharma Hails Veteran India Batter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was elated with his bowlers’ performance under overcast conditions as they exploited the star-studded England batting line-up. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took advantage of the conditions and made things difficult for the batters. Bumrah claimed four wickets in the powerplay and ended with his best bowling figures of 6/19, while Shami claimed three crucial wickets to restrict England to 110 at Kennington Oval.

Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl first and the decision worked well in his team’s favour as the English batters were clueless against the Indian pace duo.

The Indian captain said that he made the right call at the toss and his bowlers managed to exploit the opposition with some swing on offer.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Skipper Rohit Sharma Achieves Massive Feat With 5 Magnificent Sixes in 1st ODI

“Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam upfront and we exploited them well,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the field placements, Rohit said he understands the high quality his bowlers possessed as he tried to back them by setting the field accordingly.

“When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field,” he added.

Also Read | 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 6/19 to Produce Best Bowling Performance Against England by an Indian

Rohit shared a solid 114-run* stand with Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket to seal the game for India. The 34-year-old also talked about his opening partner after the match and said that the team knows what the southpaw brings to the table.

“Shikhar and me understand each other quite well, except for the first ball where there was that misjudgement. He is playing ODIs after a long time. We know what he brings to the table for us. Experienced player and he has done well for us in the past in these conditions,” he said.

The English pacers tried to attack Rohit with the short balls but it didn’t bother him much as he played some magnificent pull shots to send the ball in the stands.

“The hook is a high risk shot, I understand that, but as long as it comes out right, I am happy,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here