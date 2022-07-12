IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Will Shreyas Iyer Be Able to Play Against Short Ball? Fans Have the Answer...

India opted to bowl first in the 1st ODI against England at the Kennington Oval and the biggest talking point was India’s playing XI. With Virat Kohli unavailable for selection owing to a groin injury, Shreyas Iyer was slotted in at No.3. And with that followed quite buzz on social media regarding Iyer’s struggles in the tour so far, especially against the short delivery. The Oval is known to be a bouncy track.

But, this also presents Iyer with the bright opportunity to show his mettle. The Mumbaikar has the chance to complete 1000 runs in ODI cricket. Iyer needs only 53 runs to accomplish that mark. So far, he has played 26 matches, scoring 947 runs including nine 50s and one century. However, his recent performance against the short ball has raised questions about his capabilities.

In the last match of the T20I series, he was sent back to the pavilion by Reece Topley’s short ball. He tried to cut the short ball instead of pulling it and with a bottom edge on it, he gave an easy catch to Jos Buttler.

Moving ahead to the ODIs, his performance against the short ball will be keenly observed. But, it seems his fans already have an answer to whether he will be able to tackle the short ball or not. Here’s our pick of the lot:

Shreyas Iyer in nutshell pic.twitter.com/rO7yqeDGBK — Ganesh (@ganeshs272) July 4, 2022





Shreyas Iyer, as soon as he sees a short ball pic.twitter.com/N0KepIbS5x — Prakhar (@prakharshubham) July 6, 2022

No. Of times getting out to a short ball in 2022

Virat Kohli – 0

Rohit Sharma – 4

Shreyas Iyer – ♾️ https://t.co/5xOwAbDvaw — A. (@PerthClassic) July 4, 2022

While Shreyas Iyer’s fans still think that he won’t be able to face the short ball even in the ODIs, it is the absolute right time for Shreyas Iyer to prove his potentials. He is India’s one of the biggest hopes amongst youngsters including Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav to score big in the series and confirm their rank in the team.

