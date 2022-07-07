IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Fans Unhappy After Sanju Samson Ignored For Series Opener Against England

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson missed out on his place in the XI for the first T20I against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Samson, who has been included in the squad for the first T20I only, failed to get a chance despite registering his highest T20I score in the last match against Ireland.

Samson played as an opener in the 2nd T20I against Ireland where he scored 77 runs off 42 balls. However, India decided to go with Ishan Kishan in the first T20I with returning skipper Rohit Sharma. Ishan was in decent form against South Africa in five-match series and he is the lone Indian in ICC T20I rankings for batsman.

However, the fans were not impressed with Samson’s snub as they lashed out at the management for not giving him consistent chances ahead of T20 World Cup.

What was the Motive of selecting Sanju Samson in Squad if you don’t want to go with him chances you are just giving him false hopes !!

From Last 5 Matches He did Well ..

Still Neglected in Selection #BCCI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/pwAnW6501g — Vishal Rajora (@Vrajora2001) July 7, 2022

49k likes cricket fans love him like Rohit and Virat just for the talent he had.But the Ignorance level he is getting>>>than his talent. How much you ignore that much we support him. Still out of the playing 11‍♂️#INDvsENG#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/kQTw4S4mZW — Sabarinath (@Saby2295) July 7, 2022

Sanju Samson in his last 3 T20I : 39(25)

18(12)

77(42) But even after these type of knocks he is kept out of the team. He deserves better. #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/NwdFyJsddx — Just Butter (@bestwicketkepar) July 7, 2022

#SanjuSamson is not getting enough support as other WKs are getting from BCCI. Unlike Sanju,even if don’t perform well, they are sure to get more chances . So,indirectly Sanju samson put in more pressure to perform in rare chances that he gets.Irony is he still performs. pic.twitter.com/UKlWPFZU9q — Muhammed shanavaz (@muhdshanavaz) July 7, 2022

Apart from Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi also failed to get a chance in the XI.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh received his maiden debut cap from skipper Rohit as he was preferred over Umran who played in the T20I series against Ireland.

Captain Rohit Sharma talked about his recovery from COVID and the bench strength of the Indian team at the toss.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch, decent ground to play. Good pitch, sun is out, better thing to bat first. Recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game. Looking forward to the game as well. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding, players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play. Exciting times, these guys have been here for a while playing in Ireland and played a couple of games here as well,” Rohit added.

Playing XIs for 1st T20I

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

