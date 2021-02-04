- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match Dream11 Predictions, Ind vs Eng 2021, India vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND vs ENG Dream11 Best Picks / IND vs ENG Dream11 Captain / IND vs ENG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match Dream11 Predictions, Ind vs Eng 2021, India vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The World Test Championship finale is at stake as India take on England in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. This will be India’s first test, after it defeated Australia earlier this year in the continent. There will be a total of four matches played between the two teams, out of which, the first two will be hosted in Chennai.
India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Full Schedule
IND vs ENG 1st Test Match, India vs England: Live Streaming
All matches of India vs England 2021 series will be broadcasted Live by Star Sport Network as Hotstar.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Match, India vs England: Live Score/ Scorecard
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
IND vs ENG 1st Test Match, India vs England: Match Details
February 05 - 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at MA Chidambram Stadium, Chennai.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England captain: Rohit Sharma
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England captain: R Ashwin
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England: wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root, Zak Crawley
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England all-rounders: Axar Patel, Ben Stokes
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England: R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson, Ishant Sharma
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for India vs England, India probable playing 11 against England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma
Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match, Ind vs Eng 2021, Dream11 team for England vs India, England probable playing 11 against India: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking