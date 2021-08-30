IND vs ENG 2021: Brad Hogg Predicts a 'Big Score From Virat Kohli'

India captain Virat Kohli did signal a return to form during the second innings of 3rd Test against England in Leeds but his wait for a century continues with last of it coming back in November 2019.

Kohli scored his last century during a day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata, and in 51 innings across formats since then, has failed to touch the three-figure mark.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg after having watched his batting on Day 3 and Day 4 of the third Test is convinced that Kohli is not far from ending his wait for a ton.

In a video on his YouTube Channel, Hogg has predicted that Kohli will score a hundred soon.

He says it was evident that Kohli has realised the difference between in his techniques two years back and now. “So for me, watch out for a big score from Virat Kohli," he said.

After a stunning win at the iconic Lord’s Cricket ground, India were bundled out for 78 runs in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds.

While critics have cited India’s fragile batting display, Hogg has defended Kohli’s captaincy.

Hogg claimed that Kohli is one captain that Australia and England fear as the Indian imposes himself on the opposition. “What sets good leaders apart from mediocre leaders is the way that they come back from adversity," he said.

The five-match series between India and England is currently locked at one-all with the fourth Test to be played at The Oval. The series opening Test in Nottingham ended in a draw after the final day’s play was washed out.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here