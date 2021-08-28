CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs ENG 2021: Fans on Twitter Unhappy With The Umpire's Call After Rohit Sharma Adjudged LBW
2-MIN READ

IND vs ENG 2021: Fans on Twitter Unhappy With The Umpire's Call After Rohit Sharma Adjudged LBW

Rohit Sharma scored 59 during his solid innings. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma scored 59 during his solid innings. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma given out lbw by the on-field umpire with the decision upheld after ball-tracking showed the ball would have clipped top of leg-stump.

Rohit Sharma’s wait for a maiden overseas Test century continues after being dismissed for 59 at Headingley on Friday. The India opener had done well to dig in and produced another patient display with the bat to see through a testing early phase of seam bowling from the England bowlers in Leeds, recording yet another half-century.

However, an lbw call in the second session of day 3 of the third Test ended his hopes of reaching three figures with Ollie Robinson providing an important breakthrough for England. But the dismissal reignited the debate over the controversial umpire’s call.

Rohit was given lbw by the on-field umpire but he reviewed. Ball-tracking showed that the ball would have clipped the top of leg-stump meaning the benefit of doubt per the controversial umpires’ call goes to the on-field  decision which in this case was out. Had the umpire given it as not out and England reviewed, the India batter would have survived.

However, in such scenario, considering the close call, teams do not lose their reviews.

RELATED NEWS

Rohit looked massively disappointed while taking the long walk back to the dressing room. Though it’s anybody’s guess whether his frustration was at the decision or his handling of that particular delivery that ended his solid innings.

But fans on twitter were clearly not pleased.

In the past, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has called for the concept to be done with. . “One thing I don’t agree with the ICC is the DRS they’ve been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned. The only reason they (batter or fielding team) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over just like in tennis – it’s either in or out, there’s nothing in between," Tendulkar had said during a chat with Brian Lara last year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 28, 2021, 11:59 IST