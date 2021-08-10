IND vs ENG 2021: Inzamam-ul-Haq Lauds India’s Performance in 1st Test

India’s performance during the first Test against England at Trent Bridge has impressed legendary Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq who says that despite the fight-back shown by the hosts, Virat Kohli’s men remain the ‘favourites’ to win the five-match series.

Inzamam reviewed the contest on his YouTube channel, pointing out the key takeaways of the drawn first Test. He is particularly impressed how India have been performing well in a variety of conditions.

" I think India will be favourites in this Test series," Inzamam said. “I feel that way because of the youngsters, who have come in recently in the last two years. The best trait in most of these young players is that they are performing well in all conditions. There used to be a time in the past when Indians used to play well at their home but not that well in foreign tours."

India needed 157 runs on the fifth and final day of the first Test with nine wickets remaining when rain washed out the entire day’s play resulting in a draw. After bowling out England for 183, India made 278-all out and thus took a viral first-innings lead.

In their second dig, England fared much better with captain Joe Root hitting a century as they set India 209 runs to win. The second Test match between Indian and England is scheduled to be played between August 12 and August 16.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here