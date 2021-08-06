IND vs ENG 2021: Ramiz Raja feels Virat Kohli can learn from the way KL Rahul bats

On Day 2 of the first Test match, Virat Kohli made an unwanted record of most ducks as a skipper. The India captain’s run in Nottingham started in the most disastrous fashion. He was dismissed by James Anderson as he went digging outside the off-stump. The skipper ended up creating an unwantedrecorded with the most ducks as a captain in Tests.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja opined that Kohli can take a cue from how KL Rahul bats. The cricketer turned commentator said that the India skipper should bat with soft hands just like Rahul does, going forward. He analysed that there is a proper alignment when the Karnataka player is batting. Raja elaborated that sometimes even great players can learn from their juniors and improve their game further. Rahul held his ground rock solid remaining unbeaten 57 from 151 deliveries.

Comparing Rahul and Kohli’s innings on Day 2, Raja said, “He (Rahul) was getting close to the ball, knew where his off-stump was. That is how batsmen need to bat in such conditions."

Raja reckoned that a quick half-century from Rishabh Pant could give India a massive advantage. He also spoke about India’s No. 3, Cheteshwar Pujara who according to him displayed poor footwork. Anderson’s twin strikes brought England in command. The former cricketer explained, “Pujara ended up edging a ball outside the off-stump. He is getting out too many times while standing at the crease. He is having to use the shoulder and arms to go on the front foot, which is causing him to lose control.”

At one point of time, India was 97 for no loss. After a good start, the score became 112 for 4 as the visitors lost their way. The day ended on 125 for 4.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here