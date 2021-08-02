IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma sees popular Indian rapper in Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the India vs England Test Series, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on social media. Both Rohit and Pant are currently in England as part of Team India’s test tour of England. Pant joined the bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19 on July 22. Having lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, the Virat Kohli-led side will be keenly looking for redemption.

The India opener Rohitcompared Pant’s look to renowned rapper Badshah.In the photograph, the young cricketer is sporting a white t-shirt, a chunky silver chain around the neck and yellow tinted sunglasses. While sharing it on Instagram, Rohit wrote in the caption, “We have our own badshah here." The 23-year-old quickly responded saying, “Hahaha, kya bhaiya yaar (What, bhaiya)." Among others, cricketer Kedar Jadhav also reacted to the post and commented, “Our very own Chacha Nehru."

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is a rapper from Delhi. He broke into the scene with his much successful debut single, DJ Waley Babu.

Speaking about Pant, his COVID-19 diagnosis prevented him from being a part of India’s three-day practice game against County Select XI. Following the conclusion of play on Day 3, the warm-up match ended in a draw. His scores in the Australia Test series and the home series against England is a testament to Pant’s tremendous form in Test matches in the recent past.

The upcoming India vs England five-match Test series is due to commence from August 4. In February this year, England played the Test series in India and lost 1-3 to the hosts. The Joe Root-led side will want to make a sensational comeback in the upcoming Test matches vs India.

The first Test match will be played at Trent Bridge and the fifth and the final Test will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground from September 10 to 14.

