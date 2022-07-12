IND vs ENG 2022: Mohammed Shami Becomes Quickest India Bowler to 150 Wickets in ODI History

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday broke the record for the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets when he got rid of England captain Jos Buttler at The Oval. Shami achieved the milestone during the series opening first ODI between India and England in London.

It took the 32-year-old 80 ODIs to get to his 150th scalp in the format and he thus surpassed the previous Indian record, held by Ajit Agarkar who did that in 97 matches.

During the 15th over of England innings, Shami dropped his third delivery short and Buttler went for the pull shot but couldn’t get it right as he holed out to Suryakumar Yadav at deep backward square leg on 30. His departure left the hosts in a deep hole at 59/7 after India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first under overcast conditions.

Overall, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc holds the record for being the quickest to 150 wickets in ODIs doing it in 77 matches and his followed by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq at the second spot with Shami and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan jointly at the third position now.

Earlier, after India opted to bowl first, Jasprit Bumrah blew away England’s top order in the space of 2.4 overs. He first had opener Jason Roy bowled for a five-ball duck before he sent back Joe Root for 0 in the same over.

Shami then landed a big blow when he got rid of Ben Stokes for a first-ball duck leaving England struggling at 7/3 in 2.4 overs. 7/3 became 17/4 Rishabh Pant took a brilliant catch to get rid of dangerman Jonny Bairstow on 7 off Bumrah.

By the 8th over, England had lost half of their side with just 26 runs on the board.

Moen Ali and Buttler tried to repair the damage but the pair could only add 27 runs before being separated.

India are without Virat Kohli for this contest who has a niggle.

The second ODI will be played on July 14 while the third on July 17.

