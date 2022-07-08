IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain in History to Win 13 T20Is in a Row

Rohit Sharma made his return to international cricket on Thursday in Southampton, captaining India to a big 50-run win over hosts England in the first T20I. After a hectic IPL 2022, Rohit was first rested from a five-match T20I series at home against South Africa before covid infection prevented him from taking part in the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

Having fully recovered, Rohit was back in India colours for the first time since March 2022 when he led them to a massive 238-run win over Sri Lanka in the Bengaluru Test. Following that, he captained Mumbai Indians but the franchise endured a tough season as they finished last in the 10-team competition.

On Thursday though, Rohit created a new captaincy record. The win over England was Rohit’s 13th straight in a row as a captain and he thus became the first player in men’s T20I history to do so.

The previous record of 12 successive T20I victories as captain was jointly held by Afghanistan’s Asgar Afghan and Romania’s Ramesh Satheesan. The 35-year-old Rohit has surpassed their feat and now holds the record for the most consecutive wins as T20I captain.

Overall, Rohit has led India in 29 T20Is so far and has tasted win in 25 of them while lost four, boasting of an excellent winning percentage of 86.20.

Meanwhile, while opening for India in the series opener, he looked in fine touch before being dismissed for 24. During his brief innings though Rohit set a new India record for scoring the fastest 1000 runs as T20I captain.

He overtook his predecessor Virat Kohli who reached to the milestone in 30 innings while Rohit did it in 29. In fact, Kohli held the record for the fastest ever captain to 1000 T20I runs till November 2021 when Pakistan’s Babar Azam overtook him by doing that in just 24 innings.

India will next face England in the 2nd T20I on Saturday at Edgbaston.

