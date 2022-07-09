IND vs ENG 2022: 'Shreyas Iyer Will Not Make the Cut for Second T20I; Axar Will Make Way for Jadeja'

India take on England in the second T20I match on Saturday where they will be seeing the return of many superstars. It may the have the likes of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli back in the playing eleven. Meanwhile pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to replace Arshdeep Singh. Speaking on the possible team selections, former cricketer Parthiv Patel said that team management will be having some serious headache as the names in the list are some of the finest players in the side.

When asked who would make the cut at Edgbaston, he said Axar Patel will make way for Ravindra Jadeja, adding that Shreyas Iyer might not make it to the playing eleven.

“One change is for sure and that is Axar Patel will be replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah will come in place of Arshdeep Singh. Virat Kohli will also come, but we don’t know on who’s place. I think he will replace Deepak Hooda at three,” he told Cricbuzz.

“There is some chance that Shreyas Iyer might not get a place in the playing eleven. Rishabh Pant will also come for sure, but we don’t know whose place he will take,” he added.

Rishabh Pant, who led India against South Africa in five match T20I series, had a bad run with the bat in the shortest format including IPL 2022; nonetheless, he was able to score some runs in Test matches. After a good knock in the warm-up match, he was also able to score a hundred at the one-off Test match at Edgbaston.

When RP Singh was asked if Deepak Hooda will make way for Kohli, he answered in affirmative. Although he said that it is unfair on someone like Hooda who scored loads of runs recently, adding that Kohli is just too good.

“Sometimes it happens that you score a lot of runs in domestic cricket and yet you can’t get a place because the man in the national team is just too good. The question is who will Rishabh Pant replace? Ishan Kishan or Dinesh Karthik?”

