IND vs ENG 2022: Umpire Asks Stuart Broad to 'Shut up' After Heated Exchange

A video clip of England pacer Stuart Broad and umpire Richard Kettleborough getting involved in a heated exchange has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test match between England and India.

Broad, in the viral video, can be heard arguing with Kettleborough. It is the 49-year-old umpire’s befitting response to Broad’s comments, picked up by the stump mic, that is breaking the Internet.

Stuart Broad came down to bat on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test and he straightaway had to face a barrage of bouncers by the Indian pace attack. Things went out of control after he somehow tackled a bouncer from Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

Broad eventually lost his calm and got involved in an argument with umpire Kettleborough. This is when the English umpire retorted asking the England cricketer “shut up” and “get on with the batting.”

“Let us do the umpiring – you do the batting, alright?” the umpire said.

“Otherwise you’re going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up,” Kettleborough added.

The 36-year-old England pacer failed to do anything significant as he was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for just one run in the first innings. Earlier, during India’s first innings, Broad had again found himself in the headlines after creating an unwanted world record.

Broad conceded 35 runs in an over as Bumrah smashed him all around the ground. The over became the most expensive one ever bowled in the history of Test cricket.

He took the record from former South Africa spinner Robin Peterson who had conceded 28 runs to Brian Lara in an over back in 2003.

Broad though ended up with one wicket in first innings as India registered a mammoth total of 416. In second innings, Broad managed to improve his bowling figures a bit and scalped two wickets conceding 58 runs.

He picked up the important wickets of veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. England skipper Ben Stokes bagged four wickets to restrict the visitors to just 245 in second innings.

