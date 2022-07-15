IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve This Feat

Indian bowlers displayed another dominating performance to restrict England under 250 during the second ODI at Lord’s, which it eventually lost by 100 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets in his quota of 10 overs to his name.

Chahal, who finished with 4/47 in his 10 overs, became the only Indian bowler in ODI cricket to pick up four or more wickets at the ‘home of cricket’. He moved past former India legend Mohinder Amarnath, who had returned 3/12 at this venue back in 1983. Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh are also a part of the elite list, having registered 3/26 and 3/28, respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal took the key wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali.

ALSO READ: “This Too Shall Pass..” Pakistan Captain’s Message In Support Of Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets each while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Shami took one wicket each.

For England, the partnership between all-rounders Moeen Ali and David Willey steadied the ship, somehow taking them to 246, after they lost their main batters in quick succession.

India’s chase never really got underway as they lost their top three batters, including Virat Kohli, cheaply. While Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav tried to stitch a partnership, England’s bowling, particularly Reece Topley was too good to handle.

Rohit, in the post-match conference, admitted that 247 was an achievable target in the 2nd ODI but his batters failed to live up to expectations as England won by 100 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. It was a dismal performance with the bat from India as they were bundled out for just 146 in reply to England’s 246.

The captain also said that one of the batters from the top order has to play a big inning when the team combination is comprised of five bowlers and an all-rounder.

“Playing against a team like that, you need to get your five best bowlers and allrounder. Leaves a long tail. So have to ensure as a top-order, one of the guys bats long,” he said.

India will play England in the decider at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here