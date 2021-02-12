IND vs ENG 2nd Test: How to watch India vs England Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar Know how to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test online. India will look to make a strong come back after losing the first Test. While England will look to extend their winning momentum.

The second Test between India and England will start on Saturday, February 13 (Feb. 13-17) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The India vs England 2nd Test match is scheduled to start at 9:30amIST.

The visitors,after their famous win at the same venue, would hardly mind returning to it. Meanwhile, the hosts will be sweating hard not just to win or shine the ball for another lifeless pitch, but to also salvage their pride and put on a fight for ICC World Test Championship points. India slipped to fourth place after the loss in the first Test.

In the first Test, England dominated proceedings on all days and beat India by 227runs. Their skipper Joe Root led by example with a stunning double-hundred in the first innings to help his side post a mammoth total to dominate in the sub-continent conditions.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s men will be itching to get over their disappointing loss in the first Test. Kohli's captaincy and Ajinkya Rahane's exploits with the bat will be under scrutiny in the upcoming Test match.

As the second Test is expected to be an exciting one for both sides, cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021 2nd Test on Disney+ Hotstar. They will have to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. The VIP plan is for Rs 399, while the Premium for RS 1,499, on an annual basis. The provider also offers a one-month subscription of Premium plan which costs Rs 299.

How to watch India vs England 2nd Testmatch on Disney+Hotstar:

Step 1: Go to the App Store/Google Play Store on your mobile device

Step 2: Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 3: Open the app and register on itwith requisite details

Step 4: Buy the subscription plan of your choice among the three services

Step 5: Enjoy the live streaming from the app’s sports section